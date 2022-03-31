ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers El Segundo headquarters to break ground in 90 days

By Joseph Pimentel
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The real estate developers building the Los Angeles Chargers’ new headquarters expect to break ground on the new state-of-the-art facility within the next 90 days. A joint venture between Continental Development Corp. and Mar Ventures recently received $276 million of construction and permanent financing...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
freightwaves.com

Is this the calm before California ports’ next cargo storm?

Finally, some relief from supply chain bottlenecks for the besieged ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. In the first two months of 2022, the queue of ships waiting for Southern California berths fell, velocity of cargo moving through terminals increased and more boxes were unloaded at Southern California docks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Blocking $320 Million Deal To Sell Angel Stadium To The Angels

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Angel Stadium’s sale to the Los Angeles Angels, allowing the $320 million deal to move forward. ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 15: General view of the exterior of Angel Stadium before the Round 2 Pool 2 Game between Team Japan and Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic at Angel Stadium on March 15, 2006 in Anaheim, California. Korea defeated Japan 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The lawsuit filed by the People’s Homeless Task Force had claimed Anaheim illegally switched from a land lease to a sale, and that the deal may have violated the state’s affordable housing law. A judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the deal can continue. The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050. The Angels have plans to build homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium, but neighbors have concerns. about the development plans.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Lakers#Los Angeles Kings#Rams#American Football#Mar Ventures#Ctl Capital#El Segundo Boulevard#Spectrum News#Jv

Comments / 0

Community Policy