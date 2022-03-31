ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Two juveniles arrested on weapons charges

By Joseph Richard
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested two juveniles accused of disrupting traffic and pointing a gun at officers. Police responded to the area of South Main and Birch streets at about 11 p.m. Wednesday,...

www.abc6.com

