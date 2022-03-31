ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay named Hobey Hat Trick Finalist

By Jake Rinehart
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State senior goaltender Dryden McKay was named a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist Thursday for the second consecutive year. McKay was recently named the CCHA Player of the Year and CCHA Goaltender of the Year for his efforts this season. The Downers Grove, Ill.,...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 1

Related
KEYC

Former Minnesota State teammates reunite with Vikings

The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men’s hockey team will be making its second straight appearance in the competition. Spring is here, and with the return of the season comes the return of golfing. Bethany Lutheran College AD steps down. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: MN native Paige Bueckers talks ahead of NCAA game

(ABC 6 News) - Four of women's college basketball powerhouses are set to put on some shows Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the Women's NCAA Tournament. Paige Bueckers of University of Connecticut is the only native Minnesotan playing, and says she's here to win a title. "I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility

Quick Hits: Furry takes a moment to reflect ahead of next week’s Frozen Four matchup against Gophers. In less than a week, the Minnesota State Mavericks and Minnesota Gophers will drop the puck in the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston, Mass. Bowling for Hope event looking to raise $15,000...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Mankato, MN
City
Delano, MN
Mankato, MN
Sports
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Odd Rider Climbs Out of Bus Driving On I-94 In Minnesota

This Minnesotan recently gave new meaning to the phrase, 'hop on a bus!'. Sometimes, stories in the news just HAVE to be true, because they're a little too strange to make up. Then again, this story seems like something you might see in the movies or on TV. But it actually happened here in Minnesota, about an hour and a half from Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Leblanc
Person
Scott Perunovich
Person
Hobey Baker
Person
Robb Stauber
saturdaytradition.com

Third Iowa player hits transfer portal since conclusion of college hoops season

Another member of Iowa’s men’s basketball team is entering the transfer portal. Verbal Commits reported on Friday that Austin Ash has become the latest Hawkeye to consider his options outside of Iowa City. He joins guard Joe Toussaint and reserve big man Josh Ogundele to hit the portal since the end of Iowa’s 2021-22 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Minnesota#Minnesota State#The Downers Grove#All American#The Minnesota Gophers#Minnetonka High School#Nhl Draft#Ncaa Frozen Fours#Mavericks#Espnu#Michigan Tech
KX News

College Baseball: Minot State and UMary back at home

Minot State and UMary’s baseball team returned to their home diamonds on Saturday for Northern Sun Conference doubleheaders. Scores: Upper Iowa 1, Minot State 5 – Game 1Upper Iowa 4, Minot State 6 – Game 2Winona State 3, UMary 1- Game 1Winona State 7, UMary 4 – Game 2
MINOT, ND
WDIO-TV

UMD assistant Jordan Ashton named Iowa Wesleyan head coach

University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's basketball assistant coach Jordan Ashton has been tabbed to take over as head coach of the Iowa Wesleyan University men's basketball team. It's a familiar program for Ashton as served as an assistant for the Tigers during the 2020-2021 season. Joining the Bulldogs this...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Restaurants Rejoice As Final Four Fans Fill Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Even before Friday’s NCAA Women’s Final Four games tipped off at Target Center, a victory had been declared across the street; the event had been successful in filling the house. “We’ve been planning for this weekend for a couple months,” Glueck’s owner Dave Holcomb said. “We’ve got everybody on, like our whole staff is here this whole weekend.” Holcomb says over the course of the past two years, the restaurant would be near empty for stretches at a time. On Friday, it was full, primarily with out-of-town guests. “This is all visitors mostly. I would imagine 75% of the crowd is maybe from out of town,” he said. Across the street, more of the same was happening at Kieran’s Irish Pub. “We’re the closest (to Target Center),” general manager Brad Johnson said. “We’ll take (the customers).” Projections ahead of the Women’s Final Four estimated the weekend would bring tens of millions of dollars in economic impact. “It’s been great. It’s been good seeing all the faces, whether they’re new faces or people coming in that have been coming here for a while,” Johnson said. “It’s been really good coming back and just kind of seeing everybody.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
KEYC

Bethany Lutheran College AD steps down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College announced Friday that Athletics Director Don Westphal will be stepping down from his current role. Westphal will be joining the college’s Advance Department as the director of the Bethany Fund and Annual Giving. A 29-year staff member of the college, he previously...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men’s hockey team will be making its second straight appearance in the competition. The program continues to build on what’s now its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance and is starting to turn heads at the national level with more exposure on the way this coming week.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy