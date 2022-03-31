ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Mississippi highway to be named after late Deputy U.S. Marshal

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

MOSS POINT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A segment of Highway 63 in Jackson County will be named after late Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells.

The Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells Memorial Highway will start at half a mile south of the Polktown Road intersection and will end half a mile north of the same intersection.

In 2015, Wells was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 27-year-old had served with the United States Marshals Service for four years and was assigned to the Southern District Office in Mississippi.

Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King, State Representative Manly Barton, family and friends will celebrate the dedication on Tuesday, April 5. A dedication ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the East central Storm Shelter at 18412 Highway 613 in Moss Point.

Robert Washington
2d ago

I worked with Mr wells @the Baptist hospital in Jackson some years ago he was a great 👍 asset God bless him 🙏 and his family 👪 ❤.

