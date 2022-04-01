ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia County Circle K suspect has history with store clerks

By Lauren Krakau
WEAR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Jail records show Betty Jean McFadden has been arrested seven other times dating back to 2013. Arrest reports show that McFadden has a history of being violent towards convenience store workers. Channel 3 spoke to a woman who wishes to remain anonymous due...

weartv.com

