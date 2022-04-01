Escambia County Circle K suspect has history with store clerks

BENICIA (CBS SF) — Authorities on Saturday confirmed a man has been arrested with the fatal shooting of a Benicia store clerk last week. Police officers said 21 year old Nyzell Marquis Dubuisson is suspected of killing Bahadur Singh during a robbery. Singh was found shot to death at Benicia’s Rose Market late Tuesday night, authorities said. Benicia police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Columbus Parkway around 10:04 p.m. Upon arrival at the market, officers found a clerk at the business unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Responding paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Surveillance footage from next door at Napoli Restaurant was provided to investigators. The community is doing whatever it can to help police catch the killer. “He worked hard to support his family, his store. They bought the center and for someone to come in and take his life like that is very upsetting,” restaurant owner Chris Guerrera told KPIX 5. The murder has rattled the nerves of many in this small tight knit community that rarely sees this kind of violent crime. Before this incident, Benicia’s last murder was in 2011. Police added that Dubuisson may be connected with several other burglaries in the area.

BENICIA, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO