Police investigating school bus crash in Windber

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Windber Borough Police Department said they’re investigating a crash between a car and a school bus with students on board Thursday evening.

Police said approximately 16 students were on the bus when the crash occurred, and there were two people in the passenger car. It took place at Cambria Avenue and 25th Street around 3 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation as police said both parties involved are giving separate stories over one another running a stop sign. They will be obtaining local surveillance video to determine who was in the wrong.

Students were able to be picked up by their parents. There was damage to the front bumper of the school bus, and the passenger car is likely totaled.

