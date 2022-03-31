ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tempur Sealy, Citigroup fall; Edwards, Duke rise

Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Weibo Corp., down 17 cents to $24.51. The Chinese social media company announced a $500 million stock buyback plan. Novavax...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb a bit and oil prices slide sharply for a second day. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 33,111, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

Food maker Hormel has a modest yield, but dividend growth and an incredible streak of increases make up for it. Clorox just had a terrible quarter, but its dividend history suggests that this is an opportunity to buy. Procter & Gamble is kind of expensive today, but when this Dividend...
WSB Radio

Stocks end lower, ending market's worst quarter in 2 years

A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%.
MarketWatch

Stocks fall after Powell says Fed could deliver bigger rate hikes, but end off session lows

U.S. stocks fell Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers could lift interest rates by more than a quarter of a percentage point in future meetings as they battle inflation that was already running too high before the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up commodity prices. Equities finished well off session lows, however, trimming losses ahead of the closing bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
Forbes

With Inflation Surging To 7.9%, These Stocks Are Benefiting

Inflation in the U.S. hit fresh 40-year highs, with the consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics rising by 7.9% in February compared to a year ago, marginally ahead of expectations. This marks an increase from the 7.5% inflation rate seen in January. On a month-over-month basis, the CPI rose 0.8%. Supply constraints, a tight labor market, and strong demand following the Covid lockdowns have been driving prices higher in recent quarters and last month’s CPI figures were driven primarily by higher gasoline, food, and housing costs. It’s likely that the March numbers will be still higher, as the war between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in surging energy and commodity prices. For example, WTI crude prices are up by almost 20% over the last month, trading at over $105 per barrel, after briefly touching about $130 per barrel. With inflation surging, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to gradually begin raising interest rates at its meeting next week, as it looks to keep the price rise under control. A 0.25% rate hike is widely expected, to begin with.
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
