Coroner identifies worker killed at northwest construction site

By Ana Rodriguez
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The construction worker who died in a work accident Thursday has been identified as 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal workplace accident happened near Kyle Canyon and Oso Blanca roads at approximately 11:41 a.m.

OSHA investigates construction site death. (Credit: LVFR)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue confirmed that first responders worked for nearly five hours to recover a construction worker involved in a trench collapse.

“Nevada OSHA was notified of the fatality and has dispatched officials to the site to open an investigation. No further details are available at this time,” said Teri Williams from OSHA.

OSHA is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

