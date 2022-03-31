ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Injured in Mecosta County Car Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, a Mecosta County deputy responded to a two-car injury accident on 8 Mile Road and Northland Drive in Mecosta Township.

They say a 45-year-old Big Rapids man was traveling east on 8 Mile Road and was attempting to cross the intersection at Northland Drive when he was hit by a car traveling north.

The northbound car was driven by a 52-year-old woman, who received minor injuries.

The 45-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, and has been cited for failing to yield.

Deputies say alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

