UIS employees honored with CAPE and CARE awards

By Derek Schnapp
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo University of Illinois Springfield employees were honored with Chancellor’s awards recognizing academic professional and civil service excellence during a ceremony in the Student Union Ballroom on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award was presented to Kelsea Gurski, associate chancellor for public affairs...

