ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his fiancée. Anthony Jerome Conley, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury, according to an affidavit. On March 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Masquerade after […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO