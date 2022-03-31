ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cosplay Nails The Prequel Film's Star Yuta

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen made a big splash with its first season, and now, the anime is tearing up the global box office with its movie debut. After releasing in the United States, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has become a genuine hit, and fans all over the world are getting their own chances to...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One awesome One Piece cosplay artist is armoring up for battle with Rebecca! The Wano Country arc is currently in the middle of its climax in both the anime and manga releases for the series, and while the fights seem like the biggest in the franchise yet the series has had plenty of experience with the kind of world shaking fights and events seen here. The last time all of the Straw Hat crew members had gathered together for a massive war such as this was Dressrosa, which also featured a country locked in the midst of all kinds of wild shadow government work.
COMICS
epicstream.com

My Dress-Up Darling: Shinju Inui Cosplay Malfunction Breaks the Internet

Watch out Marin, Shinju Inui's cosplay malfunction is taking the spotlight in My Dress-Up Darling. My Dress-Up Darling continues to provide fans with a funny and enjoyable experience episode after episode. This time, fans are keeping an eye on Shinju Inui's Cosplay Malfunction, which has spawned a slew of anime memes. Aside from Reddit, 9gag memers have embraced Shinju Inui as a new waifu who must be guarded at all costs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Gives Nami Surprising New Makeover

One truly genius One Piece fan has put a hilarious new spin on Nami with some very creative cosplay! Ever since she was first introduced to Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise, Nami has been one of the most important characters in the series overall. Not only has she served to direct Luffy and the Straw Hat crew to each new mysterious island and location, but she's often found herself in some wild and unexpected situations too. Despite not wanting to get into any major fights, Nami often finds herself caught in those dangerous situations to better help the rest of her crew mates.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Watch Uncensored Video of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Honors Marin's Newest Look With Fun Art

My Dress-Up Darling's chief animation director is honoring a fan favorite Marin Kitagawa look with a new sketch for the series' newest episode! Although much of the conversation leading into the Winter 2022 anime schedule was based solely around some of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, as the weeks continued there was one new anime debut that started to catch a lot of fire among fans. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series got its official anime adaptation as part of this schedule, and fans have been drawn to the new series thanks to the strength of its central heroine, Marin Kitagawa.
COMICS
ComicBook

Lost Pokemon Card Resurfaces, Sells for Over $130,000

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes Dabi's Punk Aesthetic

My Hero Academia put the League of Villains on a pedestal long ago, but when it comes to favorites, it is hard to outdo Dabi. The fiery character has a legion of fans backing him, and the manga loves to give Dabi the spotlight whenever possible. From his Quirk to his clothes, the character knows how to make an impression, and one fan is taking that to the next level with their gender-bent take on the villain.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Special Anime Japan Event

Anime Japan is set to reveal plenty of new information about some of the biggest series running in the medium of anime today, with the likes of Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer being just a few of the franchises set to have panels this weekend. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has announced that it will be a part of the upcoming convention, revealing some of the information that the shonen franchise will be diving into while also stating that several voice actors from the television series will be making appearances.
COMICS
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Creative Bloq

The internet is divided by this bizarre optical illusion

Time and time again we see optical illusions take over the internet (figuratively speaking, that is). From rotating horses to upside-down Elon Musk, we have seen plenty of different designs. Some look like they magically move, some cause shapes and objects to disappear and some totally divide users on social media – just like today's brain-boggling illusion.
INTERNET
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tickets Are On Sale Now

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is set to hit the small screen next year, continuing the story of Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech in 2023, but before that next chapter unfolds, the Shonen series is taking fans to the past. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to explore the world of curses before Yuji hit the scene and fans in North America finally have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the story of Yuta Okkotsu as it's slated to arrive in the West this week on March 18th.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuta's Own Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen kept readers on a thread last week, but its latest chapter has gone live at last. The update checked in on Yuta as promised, and the sorcerer revealed his new Rika manifestation to thank fans for their patience. But in true jujutsu fashion, the new chapter ended with a cliffhanger that promises to unleash Yuta's Domain Expansion.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Sees the Return of Yuta's Deadliest Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has fully brought back one of Yuta Okkotsu's wildest abilities with the newest chapter of the series! Yuta Okkotsu first made his mark in the series as the lead of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series (which is currently taking over box offices across the world with its new movie), and has been making a mark on the story once more ever since he was brought back to the manga. But with his return to the series following the Shibuya Incident, there have been a number of questions about what abilities could be at his disposal ever after losing Rika at the end of the prequel.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Answers One Major Yuta Question

It won't be much longer until Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hits theaters stateside, and it would put things lightly to say fans are hyped. After all, the film introduced Yuta Okkotsu to the series, and the character is one of the manga's most popular heroes. There is no doubt creator Gege Akutami has a soft spot for the sorcerer. And for those curious about Yuta's role in the series after the prequel, well – the artist would like to clear all that up.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuta with New Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen only released its first chapter a few years ago, with the story of its prequel manga arriving in 2017 before the official Shonen Jump entry hit the ground floor running with its main series. In a short amount of time, the series starring the likes of Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu has skyrocketed in popularity, and the manga is looking to capitalize on the star of 0 with a new cover dedicated to the protagonist who arrived prior to the boy who would hold Sukuna the king of curses.
COMICS

