Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cosplay Nails The Prequel Film's Star Yuta

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.

GAMBLING ・ 17 DAYS AGO