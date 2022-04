While your long lashes may very well stand out on their own, when you want to play up your eyes, applying mascara is the easiest way to do so. The best mascaras for naturally long lashes vary based on how you want to enhance them, but overall, volumizing formulas are key. Those with long lashes that are straight will probably want a curling mascara, while those with thinner lashes will likely want a formula that's thickening. For anyone with long lashes that also happen to be naturally curly (I think I speak for everyone when I say I am eternally jealous), you probably want a mascara that separates your lashes as it builds volume.

