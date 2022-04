Lisbon 14 East 1 F/5 - Click here for full highlights. Canfield 5 Oregon Clay 0 - Canfield pitcher throws no-hitter: click here for more. Chaney 6 Leetonia 4 - Game postponed in top of 6th inning due to darkness as the game started late. Click here for full highlights. The game will resume on Thursday, April 21 and be followed up by another match between the Cowboys and Bears.

LISBON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO