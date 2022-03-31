ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

State Elections Enforcement Commission will investigate claims Cara Pavalock-D'Amato doesn't live in her district; Pavalock-D'Amato accused Patton, Hahn of stalking her

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – The State Elections Enforcement Commission has voted to investigate the claim by Democratic Town Committee Chair Morris “Rippy” Patton that Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato doesn’t live in her district. Pavalock-D’Amato denies these allegations and has filed a complaint with the Bristol police department, accusing Patton and former city councilor Greg...

www.bristolpress.com

Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bristol Press

Bristol man convicted in bank robbery admits to probation violation, exposes self to nine years in prison

BRISTOL -- A city man convicted in a knifepoint bank robbery and later of violating his probation could be looking at as many as nine years in prison. Kevin Vontell, 58, of no certain address in Bristol, was granted a short continuance during a hearing on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. He is due back in court next Tuesday, when he could face sentencing after admitting to violating his probation during a previous proceeding.
BRISTOL, CT
The Independent

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, his lawyers said Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.Jones will sit for a deposition April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the daily fines, according to new court filings by his attorney, Norman Pattis. The fines begin at $25,000 on Friday and...
POLITICS
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
Bristol Press

Bristol officers say goodbye to former police dog

BRISTOL – Bristol police on Monday had to say goodbye to perhaps the most loyal type of partner one will have in law enforcement: a K-9. “Sadly,” Bristol police Chief Brian Gould said Tuesday, “members of the Bristol Police Department gathered to say goodbye to one of our police K-9s. K-9 Murphy was a valued member of the Bristol Police Department team.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Antonia M. Abbenante, 36, 83 Vista Dr., East Haven, operate/parks unregistered mv. Esmeralda Crespo, 30, 89 Davis Dr., Bristol, evade resp-injury/prop damage, left turn – failure to yield right of way. David Germaine, 58, 234 Greenwood Ave. 43, Waterbury, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree false statement, violation of protective order.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Anna Jessica Cantres, 40, 43 Walnut St. Apt. 2A, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, following too closely – non cmv. Isaiah Maldonado, 18, 208 Kelsey St. Flr. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, opeate mv without license. Stanley J. Tomby, 32, 18 Mortson...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Former Southington DTC treasurer charged with larceny

SOUTHINGTON – Former Southington Democratic Town Committee Treasurer James Sinclair was arrested Thursday after about $400 in donations to the DTC were not deposited to the group. Police said Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on one count of sixth-degree larceny – a misdemeanor. He is free on a promise...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Cutting state taxes, revenue might revive true liberalism

Everybody in state government seems to love this tax-cutting stuff -- first the temporary suspension of Connecticut's 25-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax, and then a week of lifting the sales tax on most clothing purchases. The public will love it too. But how happy will everybody be on July 1, as the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Week

Alex Jones facing fines after judge holds him in contempt

A Connecticut judge found far-right conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones in contempt on Wednesday, after he failed to comply with orders to sit for a deposition as part of a lawsuit brought by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Judge Barbara Bellis of Connecticut Superior Court...
CONNECTICUT STATE

