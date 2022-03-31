ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Officer-Involved Shooting In Scappoose

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCAPPOOSE, Ore. — Police shot a suspect at a towing yard in...

www.kxl.com

WLOS.com

Sheriff Lott identifies deputies involved in fatal officer-involved shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott spoke about the officer-involved shooting that killed 34-year-old Irvin D. Moorer-Charley. Sheriff Lott stated the incident was a tragedy and deputies fatally shooting a suspect rarely happens in Richland County. Lott added the last time a Richland County deputy shot and killed someone was in 2013.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
KXL

Suspect Accused Of Three Murders, Multiple Shootings Across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents accuse a suspect of shooting and killing three men in Portland in the first three months of the year and wounding four other people. The Multnomah County District Attorney Office’s has charged Joseph Banks, 49, with 15 charges for the shootings that took place between January 2nd and March 1st.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
KXL

Pizza Shop Owner Sentenced To Jail After Assaulting Three Employees

SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) – A pizza shop owner in Silverdale has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after entering an Alford plea in Kitsap County District Court to three counts of assault with sexual motivation for assaults on three servers. The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that David Barrios...
KFDA

Hutchinson County officers involved in shooting during traffic stop

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County officials were involved in an officer involved shooting during a traffic stop Friday morning. According to officials, the shooting happened around 12:00 p.m. outside of Borger. The situation escalated during the stop that led to an officer firing their weapon towards the suspect.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KXL

Deadly Shooting At Gresham Storage Unit

GRESHAM, Ore. — Investigators say a man was shot and killed at a storage unit this past Sunday night. Police responded to Money Saver Mini Storage off Northeast Halsey and 192nd. The medical examiner has ruled that 25-year-old Timothy Fowlkes died from a gunshot wound. There’s no desorption of...
GRESHAM, OR
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting near Bopp, Kinney

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On March 12th, 2022, deputies responded to the 3900 block of South Rocky Court for a 9-1-1 call. After arriving on scene, deputies were involved in an altercation that led to an officer involved shooting. The individual that was shot was declared deceased at the incident location.
TUCSON, AZ
KXL

Father Of Missing Child Sentenced To Prison After Exposing Kids To Meth

MONTESANO, Wash. (AP) – The father of a missing 5-year-old child has been sentenced to about a year in prison after pleaded guilty to exposing children to methamphetamine. KING-TV reports Andrew Carlson was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of endangerment with a controlled...
MONTESANO, WA
KXL

5 Shot, 1 Arrested During North Portland Street Race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several people were shot during a street race in North Portland attended by hundreds of people just after midnight on Monday morning. Two adults and two juveniles, the youngest being 11, walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds. Nearly 100 bullet casings littered an industrial area...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Washington Man Calls 9-1-1 To Report He Murdered A Woman

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) – A 40-year-old Shoreline man who called 911 to report he had killed a woman inside his apartment was arrested after police confirmed her violent death. That’s according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, says a judge ordered...
SHORELINE, WA
WMDT.com

Fatal officer involved shooting near The Starboard Bar in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place early Saturday morning near the Starboard Restaurant and Bar in Dewey Beach. A press conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. today by Delaware State Police Troop 7. This is a...
