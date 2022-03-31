ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the intersection of Effingham Street and Jefferson Street at around 3:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know has information on this incident that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
