Sounds Like ATL: Women's History Month

R&B fans get ready for the new festival on the block that brings you all R&B all day long. COLORS Worldwide presents R&B ONLY Fest, an extension of their popular party series, R&B ONLY Live that celebrates the "journey of R&B music from past to present."
This one-day experience will combine dynamic DJ sets with performances from contemporary and legacy artists. With its post-quarantine return, the 2022 festival includes headliners like Erykah Badu, Miguel, and Wale who will only perform his R&B collaborations, as stated by the R&B ONLY team.More from VIBE.comOn "Ego," Lucky...
