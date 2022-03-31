Sounds Like ATL: Women's History Month

We're not sure what has been going on between Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri, but the former has been taking to Twitter to speak his truth. Bow Wow is reportedly working on his final album with encouragement and guidance from his longtime friend and mentor Snoop Dogg, and while answering questions from fans on social media, Bow has made some surprising remarks about Jermaine Dupri. Bow's relationship with Dupri has been well-documented and it is a pairing that has been etched in Hip Hop history with many even referring to Dupri as a father figure to the Rap veteran.

