ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sounds Like ATL: Women's History Month

WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrate Women’s History Month with WABE at our March edition...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
BET

Ashanti Becomes First Black Female Artist Co-Founder Of A Web3 Company

Ashanti’s latest chapters of her career have demonstrated the importance of ownership. Her latest announcement falls in line with her game plan, as she becomes the first Black female artist to co-found a Web3 company. According to NewsOne, the singer is partnering with EQ Exchange, a woman-owned company that...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Claims He & 3 Other Rappers Are Running Hip Hop Right Now

Lil Durk is one of the most popular rappers in the game today. His stock is going even higher after the release of his seventh studio album 7220, and with that comes conversations about him being one of the leaders in Hip Hop now. During his interview with the Full...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Erykah Badu & Miguel To Headline R&B Only Fest With Appearances From Muni Long, DVSN, & More

Click here to read the full article. R&B fans get ready for the new festival on the block that brings you all R&B all day long. COLORS Worldwide presents R&B ONLY Fest, an extension of their popular party series, R&B ONLY Live that celebrates the “journey of R&B music from past to present.” This one-day experience will combine dynamic DJ sets with performances from contemporary and legacy artists. With its post-quarantine return, the 2022 festival includes headliners like Erykah Badu, Miguel, and Wale who will only perform his R&B collaborations, as stated by the R&B ONLY team.More from VIBE.comOn "Ego," Lucky...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Latto & 21 Savage Link Up For 'Wheelie' Video

Days after Latto confirmed 21 Savage would feature on her highly-anticipated new track “Wheelie,” the pair linked up for the track’s official music video on Friday (March 11). The visual comes after Latto began teasing the track back in February. She was initially reluctant to disclose who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, And Musiq Soulchild To Headline Radiant Waves Festival

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new music festival crashing onto shore next January, honoring the legacy of R&B across its spectrum. Announced on Tuesday (March 29), Sixthman—“the global leader in immersive destination festivals”—introduces Radiant Waves, in partnership with Rolling Out. The music festival takes place at sea from Jan. 16–20, 2023 aboard the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it travels from Miami to The Bahamas.More from VIBE.comCoco Jones Returns To Music With "Caliber" As Remixes Conquer R&B This New Music FridayBuddy Mirrors His Life And Times With 'Superghetto' AlbumThe Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition's 'The Culture Tour' Charlie...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Explains Jermaine Dupri's Role In His Career: "This Ain't The TV Show The Rap Game"

We're not sure what has been going on between Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri, but the former has been taking to Twitter to speak his truth. Bow Wow is reportedly working on his final album with encouragement and guidance from his longtime friend and mentor Snoop Dogg, and while answering questions from fans on social media, Bow has made some surprising remarks about Jermaine Dupri. Bow's relationship with Dupri has been well-documented and it is a pairing that has been etched in Hip Hop history with many even referring to Dupri as a father figure to the Rap veteran.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dj Chose Drops "MULTI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, & More

DJ Chose has been making big waves out of Houston, Texas as of late. His viral hit "Thick" was given a boost thanks to a remix from Megan Thee Stallion, and since that time, he has been making good use of this moment by collaborating with some big artists. For instance, he just released his new album called MULTI, and it is packed with some pretty massive features.
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Here Are the First-Week Numbers Projections for Lil Durk’s ’7220′

Lil Durk is headed toward a huge milestone. According to projections published by Hits Daily Double, the Chicago native is expected to top the Billboard 200 charts with 7220, his long-awaited studio album that arrived on Friday. The record is projected to move 120,000 to 130,000 album equivalent units within its first week, which will effectively end the Encanto soundtrack’s eight-week reign.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WABE

Two women scientists centuries apart in Synchronicity Theatre's 'Legacy of Light'

Until the 20th century, we knew of few women scientists. While science touches the lives of everyone on earth, science historically was not open or accessible to women. “Legacy of Light” tells the story of two women scientists from different worlds: one from 18th century France, and the other from modern-day New Jersey. The play is on stage at Synchronicity Theatre through April 10. Director Rachel May joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with two of the actors in the show, Sarah Elizabeth Wallis and Haliya Roberts.
SCIENCE
WABE

A year without the internet inspires Gabriel Kahane's new album 'Magnificient Bird'

Do you ever worry about being overly dependent on technology? Many people can’t imagine going one hour without checking devices, much less an entire year without the internet. But singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane did just that and created music after the experience. He’ll perform the album “Magnificent Bird” at the Ferst Center for the Arts, on the campus of Georgia Tech, on April 4. Kahane joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share his thoughts on life inside and outside the online metaverse and where his music fits into the broader conversation.
INTERNET
WABE

Actor Alan Cumming and NPR's Ari Shapiro perform an evening of songs and stories in Atlanta

Gilbert and Sullivan, Siegfried and Roy, Batman and Robin, step aside; a dynamic duo of mega talent is coming to Atlanta for one night only. Actor Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” will perform an evening of stories and songs titled “Och and Oy: A Considered Cabaret” at Center Stage on Tuesday. The show’s co-creators and stars joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share the origins of this unusual pairing and how their whimsical stage show was born.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

A new musical about the infamous female gangster, 'The Pretty Pants Bandit'

The saying goes, “Don’t get caught with your pants down,” but that’s exactly what Marie Baker, also known as “The Pretty Pants Bandit,” demanded of those she robbed at gunpoint. The tale of gangster Marie Baker is the basis of a new musical making its world premiere at Georgia Ensemble Theatre tomorrow, March 31, and running through April 17. Playwrights Chase Peacock and Jessica de Maria joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with director Jim Donadio to talk about the production and the untamable woman who inspired it.
MOVIES
Amarillo Globe-News

Palmer, Zvonnikov headline AC’s Art Force Piano Series finale

Amarillo College’s compelling Art Force Piano Series will conclude with a stirring tribute to the late, great Ludwig van Beethoven when pianist David Palmer and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov join forces in April to present Beethoven 250. Palmer, the artistic director of Chamber Music Amarillo, and Zvonnikov of the Harrington String Quartet, will actually perform...
AMARILLO, TX
WABE

The youngest Met Opera Ambassador, Layla Felder, encourages accessibility in the arts

In second grade, when other seven-year-olds were watching “Scooby-Doo,” Layla Felder was watching the opera “La Bohème.” Layla is the youngest Met Opera Ambassador; she’s a senior at the Atlanta International School, and she has attended over one hundred opera houses around the world. Layla created the organization Kids Opera and Art Posse to encourage greater accessibility in the arts. This Friday, April 1, Terrence Blanchard’s musical setting of Charles Blow’s memoir “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” will premiere on PBS as part of “Great Performances at the Met.” Felder joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the opera appreciation movement she’s spearheading and what to look forward to in this Friday’s broadcast.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy