ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Best Dior blush

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
wiproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dior is best known for its beautiful designer clothing and accessories, but the brand also offers a full line of luxury beauty products and fragrances. Dior blushes are one of the brand’s standout products, adding the perfect amount of natural color...

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Under-Eye Corrector Is an "Absolute Game Changer" for Dark Circles — and It's 50% Off Today

If you have dark under-eye circles, you probably know the difficulty of covering them with concealer alone. No matter how pigmented the formula, a little shadow usually manages to peek through — which is why color correcting to balance out the darkness makes such an enormous difference. And for today only, some of the best multitasking color correctors in the biz are half off at Ulta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This $2 Curler ‘Shocked’ Shoppers With How Well It Lifted & Volumized Their Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As someone who has very stubborn lashes that stick straight out, I’m pretty skeptical of products that say they volumize and lift. But if there’s one thing that can get the job done in a pinch, it’s an eyelash curler. However, it can’t be just any eyelash curler. It has to be one that’s easy to use, pain-free, effective and affordable.  That’s a lot to ask for in a single product, though Wet n...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tones#Sensitive Skin#Beauty Products#Bestreviews
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Users Say Their Fine Lines Have "Almost Vanished" Thanks to This Collagen-Boosting Eye Cream

If you haven't heard of FaceTheory, it's time to get acquainted with the affordable, cruelty-free skincare brand. The company carries an extensive line-up of unique formulations that target specific concerns shoppers may be struggling with — and its Ocuwake Eye Cream is a champion at rectifying fine lines and brightening dark circles, according to reviewers. What's more, the best-seller is currently on sale for $17 for a limited time.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Don’t Sleep on CVS’ Black-Owned Beauty Brands — Including TPH by Taraji, Black Opal & Mielle

Click here to read the full article. Don’t think you have to go to some specialty store to get the best Black-owned beauty products. They’re right in the CVS aisles,  just as they should be. In fact, CVS has more Black-founded haircare, skincare and makeup products than ever. We’re talking fan-favorite brands such as TPH by Taraji (yes, Taraji P. Henson!), Black Opal, Mielle, Camille Rose and so many more picks that work for people with a range of hair textures and skin tones. And that’s not all CVS has up its sleeve. As part of CVS’ celebration of Black beauty...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Latinx-Owned Clean Beauty Brand Gave Me Silky Supermodel Hair Overnight

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "Your hair smells so good," my beauty edtior friend said to me as we posed together for a group photo. "Thanks," I said, with a smile on my face. "It's Ceremonia!"
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Revisits a Classic Dior Collection

Rihanna’s maternity style just keeps getting better. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the star has kept her outfit choices bold and colorful, wearing custom pieces and looks fresh from the fall 2022 runways. New fashion is cause for excitement, but last night while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the star revisited a classic collection from Christian Dior. Layered over her kitten print mini-dress from KNWLS was a whipstitched fur coat from the brand’s fall 2002 runway. The ombré piece, designed by John Galliano, fades from magenta to tan and features a coyote lining that peeks out on its cuffs and collars. Eye-catching from the moment it debuted on model Raica Oliveira two decades ago, the coat is one of the rarest Dior pieces that Rihanna and longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver have selected.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

The 20 Best Face Sunscreens That Skin ﻿Experts Are Obsessed With

Ask any dermatologist, esthetician, or skincare enthusiast you know what the golden rule of skincare is and the answer will likely be “always wear sunscreen.” But how do you know which one is right for you? “Ultimately, the best sunscreen is the one that you will use, meaning that as long as you find one that you like and will be able to apply and reapply, that’s what's the most important,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, tells ELLE.com.
SKIN CARE
In Style

I've Tried Countless Eye Creams, and This Luxury Formula Makes My Skin Softer Than Ever

I'm a firm believer that you don't need to spend a ton of money to access quality skincare; many of my favorite products sit at drugstore prices. With that said, I do occasionally discover a luxury formula that's worth its weight in gold. The most recent one being the Circcell Abo Rejuvenating Eye Gel, a decadent cream that instantly softens my under-eye area and paves the way for superior concealer applications — and we have an exclusive sale code just for InStyle readers.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Silk Scrunchies for Healthy Hair

Elastic ties are convenient for throwing your hair up into a ponytail and out of the way, but they can create friction and tug on your strands — especially when they’re removed. This can lead to fragile hair, damaged hair and increased frizz. Silk scrunchies, on the other...
HAIR CARE
Allure

Tarte's Iconic '90s Blush Is Back — for a Limited Time

More than two decades after its launch, Tarte is bringing back the dewy, buildable cheek stain that started it all — but you'll have to act fast. Before there was Shape Tape, there was Cheek Stain. In fact, even before there was Tarte — the makeup brand started by Maureen Kelly in her one-bedroom apartment in New York City circa 1999 — there was a (very) early version of the blush stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

4 Sultry Eye Makeup Techniques You Should Try This Week To Instantly Look Younger

Tailoring your makeup application to your particular eye shape and best features is a surefire way to allow your beauty routine to elevate your look, but sometimes there are universally flattering trends that can help to highlight your youth and instantly enhance your eyes. Creating a bright and lifted look will certainly help to enhance your ageless glow, so we spoke withKathryn McDavid, cosmetologist, registered esthetician and CEO of Editor’s Pick to discover her top tips for nailing those timeless looks that can instantly take years off your appearance with ease.
MAKEUP
In Style

The Brand Behind Those Incredibly Popular Retinol Sticks Just Launched a Game-Changing Serum

If you have not tried Peace Out Skincare, now's a great time to get acquainted. The brand started with a focus on combating all stages of a breakout and has since expanded with one bonafide hit after the other. Most recently its encapsulated retinol face and eye sticks have been the talk of the town. Today, the brand releases what is sure to be another crowd favorite: the Dark Spots Serum.
SKIN CARE
wmagazine.com

All Your Questions About Lip Blushing, Answered

Lip Blushing mania is on fire—and we’re deeply intrigued. The semi-permanent tattoo procedure in which fine needles with the pigment of your choice are deposited onto your lips has several outstanding results and benefits that are worth noting. On a practical level, this beauty treatment is ideal for anyone who needs to even out or tweak their lip symmetry. It also enhances your lip color (yes, our natural lip color does fade over time) and can correct any lip scarring, trauma, or surgeries like cleft palate reconstruction. The process additionally gives the natural appearance of fuller lips, which means you can forgo filler.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Mascaras For Naturally Long Lashes

While your long lashes may very well stand out on their own, when you want to play up your eyes, applying mascara is the easiest way to do so. The best mascaras for naturally long lashes vary based on how you want to enhance them, but overall, volumizing formulas are key. Those with long lashes that are straight will probably want a curling mascara, while those with thinner lashes will likely want a formula that's thickening. For anyone with long lashes that also happen to be naturally curly (I think I speak for everyone when I say I am eternally jealous), you probably want a mascara that separates your lashes as it builds volume.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy