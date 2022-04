It was a big day for Broken Bow track Friday as both the boys and girls each claimed the team title at the GICC track invite Friday. Broken Bow won the girls team championship with 117.5 points and Broken Bow won the boys team championship with 160 points. The girls were led in part by Brianna Quinn who won the girls 400 in a time of 1:02.53, was second in the 800 (2:37.05) and was third in the girls long jump (16’2″). Quinn was also part of the 4×400 relay team which won the event in a time of 4:19.37. Other highlights for the Bow girls included Kya Scott runner-up in the high jump (5’2″). Gracie Hackel was 2nd and MaKinley Tobey 3rd in the girls 3200. Kailyn Scott was third in both the 400 and 200. Halle McCaslin placed third in the girls triple jump.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO