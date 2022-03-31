ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires

By Ailsa Chang
 2 days ago

DADDY YANKEE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee announced what he called his retirement last week in a video released on social media. He also announced one last album and one final tour later this year. But, you know, retirements, they're not always clear-cut in pop music. And here to...

The Daily Sun

Daddy Yankee says he's retiring: 'I see the finish line'

NEW YORK  — Daddy Yankee surprised his fans by announcing his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades after starting a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including “Gasolina”, “Somos de Calle”, “Con Calma” and “Despacito.”
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
Reuters

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s daily global chart with her song “Envolver.”. The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. “Envolver” had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s fantastical music video for new collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have shared a fantastical music video for their new collaborative single, ‘Sweetest Pie’. The video – released on Friday morning (March 11) – was directed by Dave Meyers and conceptualised by Megan Thee Stallion herself. It sees the two artists fend off a horde of men in various fantasy settings, with the duo at one point burning a castle and men to ashes.
Luis Fonsi
Billy Hart
Daddy Yankee
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Rolling Stone

Rising Reggae Star Lila Iké Embraces Self Care in Dark Times on New Song ‘True Love’

Click here to read the full article. Budding reggae star Lila Iké embraces kindness, care, and warmth on her first new song of 2022, “True Love.” The swooning cut, Iké explained in a statement, came from a freestyle she did about a year ago as she tried to parse the emotional turmoil and heaviness of the pandemic. The result is a self-care anthem, arriving with a music video — directed by Ayana Rivière — that finds Iké crooning the song on a beach, in the stars, and then a sprawling field, from which she ascends to the heavens in the clip’s...
Beaumont Enterprise

Quintanilla family is releasing new Selena album nearly 30 years after the Tejano icon's death

Selena fans will soon hear new music from the Tejano icon, 27 years after the beloved star was killed. Her family is working with Warner Music to release the unnamed posthumous album. The Quintanilla family has produced multiple compilation albums featuring Selena's music since her 1995 murder, but this is the first that will include fresh sounds produced by A.B. Quintanilla, her brother.
SFGate

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pitchfork

A Day With Koffee, Reggae’s Next Pop Star

Koffee is marveling at the world’s tallest freestanding dinosaur skeleton, a long-necked Barosaurus that makes the five-foot-tall Jamaican musician look like a tiny figurine in comparison. As she stares, a little kid hops onto the platform in front of the dino’s bones to pose for a picture. “That would be a spectacle if that shit fell,” Koffee says dryly. It’s the 22-year-old’s first trip to New York’s Museum of Natural History, and she roams aimlessly at first, consumed by the scale of it all. With a gray OVO hoodie over her head, she mostly observes the enormous creatures in silence, gradually coming alive.
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
SFGate

Dua Lipa’s Dual Lawsuits Explained: Musicologists Break Down ‘Levitating’ Similarities

The first of the copyright infringement suits comes from Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of copying its 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The second hails from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who allege that Lipa stole from two of their songs — “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” (1979) and “Don Diablo” (1980).
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Selena Quintanilla: Her Life in Photos

It's been 25 years since Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed at the age of 23 by her fan club president and former boutique manager, Yolanda Saldívar, in March 1995. Quintanilla was born on April 16, 1971, to Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Marcella Quintanilla in Lake Jackson, Texas. Her father was the frontman of a […]
LAKE JACKSON, TX

