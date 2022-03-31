Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet along the crest. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO