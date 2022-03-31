Specialized respiratory care provider in Bucks County announces closure due to increased costs and state underfunding for patient care
HARRISBURG, Pa - On Monday, March 28, Fox Subacute at Warrington notified residents, their family members and staff of a 90-day closure plan filed with the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Human Services. The Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) held a press conference Thursday addressing concerns that more long-term care providers...buckscountyherald.com
Comments / 3