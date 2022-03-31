ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Specialized respiratory care provider in Bucks County announces closure due to increased costs and state underfunding for patient care

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa - On Monday, March 28, Fox Subacute at Warrington notified residents, their family members and staff of a 90-day closure plan filed with the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Human Services. The Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) held a press conference Thursday addressing concerns that more long-term care providers...

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 3

Just Me This Time
2d ago

but there's money for illegals and to resettle afghans but no money for citizens. there's money to give SNAP benefits to college kids but no money for this facility. where's your outrage.

Reply
2
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit News

Many Medicaid recipients could lose coverage as pandemic ends

Most of the nation will rejoice when the Biden administration lifts the public health emergency that has been in force since March 2020. But when that moment comes — probably this summer, absent another surge — it could put many millions of adults and children currently on Medicaid at risk of losing health care coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Record

Wayne County Care Center

Veteran health care executive Judy Beichler joined the Wayne County Care Center (WCCC) as administrator, according to an announcement by the Wayne County commissioners. She has 35 years of experience in the health care field and has been a licensed administrator for 28 years. “I began my career as a...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Warrington Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
beckershospitalreview.com

In-home care lowers costs for patients

A healthcare trend to offer in-home care, which provides urgent medical care in patient homes and saves emergency room costs, is picking up speed. Pittsburgh, Pa.-based UPMC, for example, launched an in-home urgent medical care service in September 2021 called the In Home Urgent Care PLUS program, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported March 21.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Care#Medicaid#Health Care#Patient Care#Phca#Fox S
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Fentanyl Death

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that 36-year-old Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” of Effort, Pennsylvania, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury and charged with drug distribution resulting in death. According to United States...
EFFORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy