ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas farmworkers call on Newsom to pass union voting bill on Cesar Chavez Day

By Lisa Principi
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tG1VP_0eviWk7200

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) In front of the Old Monterey County Jail, where Cesar Chavez spent 20 days incarcerated — local farmworkers gathered 52 years later to call for support from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Chavez was jailed in 1970 for refusing to call off a lettuce boycott. In that same location, on what would have been Chavez's 95th birthday, advocates returned to urge Newsom to pass Assembly Bill 2183 .

"They tried to intimidate him [Chavez]. They tried to stop him. They tried to incarcerate him, to stop him from working and advocating for our farm workers. And he didn't let anyone stop them. And that's what we're doing," said Adriana Melgoza, with the Center for Community Advocacy.

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Mark Stone, aims to give farmworkers more choices when voting in their union elections, by:

  • Giving them options to vote by mail
  • Allowing ballots to be dropped off at multiple locations
  • Or allowing someone else to mail or deliver their ballot.

Newsom already rejected a similar bill, saying there were "procedural inconsistencies."

"We're asking for farmworkers to have the right to exercise their vote freely with no pressure, no intimidation," said Lauro Barajas, Regional Director for United Farm Workers.

"Farm workers feed the nation, but we are denied basic rights other workers have. We deserve to vote where we don’t have supervisors and labor contractors there pressuring us. It’s impossible to have a free choice when you have the supervisor who threatened to fire anyone who voted for the union staring at you."

Vianey Enriquez, vineyard worker

The old jail building has sat vacant for years and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. The county said they have submitted a budget request to Assemblymember Robert Rivas, hoping to get state funding to help preserve the only landmark on the Central Coast that commemorates the sacrifices of California farmworkers.

"We worked in the fields for maybe two seasons. It was hard work," said Gary Karnes, a local historian, author and former farmworker. "This was a big fight in this town between the growers and the workers. And there was some success. And I'm here to honor that legacy. There were many marches that he led that I was participated in. It was very much a part of the kind of history that we need to preserve."

The post Salinas farmworkers call on Newsom to pass union voting bill on Cesar Chavez Day appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Here’s what to know about Newsom’s $400 gas rebate

With gas prices skyrocketing in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he is proposing sending $400 direct payments to all vehicle owners in the state. The governor’s proposal calls for $9 billion in tax refunds being sent directly to Californians. “We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Salinas, CA
Business
Monterey County, CA
Industry
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Industry
Salinas, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Business
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Robert Rivas
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Farmworkers#United Farm Workers
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Fox News

California governor rejects parole bid for Manson family killer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, who is serving a life sentence for the 1969 murder of a Los Angeles couple who were stabbed to death with knives and a fork. Newsom's decision reversed a panel's recommendation that Van Houten, 72, be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy