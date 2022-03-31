ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires

By Ailsa Chang
NPR
 2 days ago

DADDY YANKEE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee announced what he called his retirement last week in a video released on social media. He also announced one last album and one final tour later this year. But, you know, retirements, they're not always clear-cut in pop music. And here to...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sun

Daddy Yankee says he's retiring: 'I see the finish line'

NEW YORK  — Daddy Yankee surprised his fans by announcing his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades after starting a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including “Gasolina”, “Somos de Calle”, “Con Calma” and “Despacito.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
NPR

On his debut album 'GABRIEL,' keshi showcases a newfound confidence

KESHI: (Singing) But you don't need to run if you're looking for love. If it's only a touch, was is better than us to you? Wrong, but it feels so right. Wrong, but it feels so right. SIMON: Keshi has now brought out his debut album, "GABRIEL." And keshi joins...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Fonsi
Person
Daddy Yankee
NPR

Camp Cope emerges reflective from pandemic with new album

NPR's Miles Parks speaks with Georgia Maq, lead singer and guitarist of Camp Cope, about the band's new album Running with the Hurricane. Another group of people trying to figure out how to make up for lost time during the pandemic are musicians. Take the Australian Power emo trio Camp Cope. They were set to record their third album here in the U.S. back in 2020, when the coronavirus put the world and their musical career on hold. Almost three years later, that pause has resulted in a new album that's also a clear shift for the band. Previously known for raw, unvarnished indie rock, this album is a tender, soulful record called "Running With The Hurricane."
MUSIC
NPR

With 'Unlimited Love,' the Red Hot Chili Peppers continue evolving

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with founding members of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis and Flea, about their new album, Unlimited Love. Anthony Kiedis and Flea have known each other since they were in high school. (SOUNDBITE OF RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS SONG, "SUCK MY KISS") SHAPIRO: Today, they're both...
MUSIC
NPR

Erin Rae's voice on her new 'Lighten Up' album is both arresting and intimate

Erin Rae's new album, Lighten Up, was made during a time that hasn't felt very light. But as Erin tells our Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott, the idea of "lightening up" wasn't about the outside world, but her own inner world. Her voice is both arresting and intimate on this record, made with a more intricate instrumentation than her last album. And subject matter on Lighten Up serves as a contrast to her 2020 song called "He's Not Free." That song, released between records, was written after the murder of George Floyd and voter suppression in Georgia made headlines. Erin talks about how 2020 shifted her perspective and more, as she shares live performances of some of the songs on Lighten Up in this World Cafe session from Nashville.
MUSIC
NPR

America's population isn't growing as fast as it used to

NPR's Kelsey Snell speaks with Atlantic, writer Derek Thompson, about how low births, high deaths and heavy restrictions on immigration could steer the U.S. into a "demographic danger zone." KELSEY SNELL, HOST:. America's population isn't growing as fast as it used to. Last year marked the lowest growth pace in...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Reggaeton#Npr Music#Latino
NPR

7 storylines to watch at this year's Grammy Awards

Each year's awards season typically ends with the Oscars, but the Grammys' postponement propelled them into headlining status — or pushed them to the back of the line, depending on your perspective. Fortunately, no one's still talking about the events of this past Sunday, right?. Related Story: Jon Batiste,...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

In new novel, Elizabeth Zott is a chemist with a cooking show, thanks to gender roles

A no-nonsense chemist becomes a TV cooking-show sensation in the new novel "Lessons in Chemistry." Scott Simon talks with author Bonnie Garmus about her book. Elizabeth Zott is a chemist who hosts a cooking show because it's the early 1960s and sexism, double standards, outright assault, scientific theft and discrimination all keep her from working as an actual scientist. But her TV show, "Supper At Six," and what she calls vinegar and salt - acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride - becomes a huge hit in Bonnie Garmus' debut novel, "Lessons In Chemistry." And Bonnie Garmus, who's been a copywriter, creative director and open-water swimmer, joins us now from London.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Encore: The post-pandemic wedding boom

This is expected to be a big year for weddings. Some are calling it the biggest wedding boom in decades, thanks in part to the backlog of celebrations postponed because of COVID. As NPR's Tovia Smith reports, it's not just the couples who are celebrating. So are the caterers, DJs and other service providers whose business has suffered because of all the pandemic delays.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NPR

Grant Ginder melds political and family dysfunction in 'Let's Not Do That Again'

What kind of person takes on the task of running for office? And who has supported them along the way? Well, a new novel, "Let's Not Do That Again," focuses in on the family of Nancy Harrison, who's in the House and running for Senate. There's her always supportive son Nick and her kind of off-the-rails daughter Greta. It's a story of family, drama, humor and co-op living in Manhattan. The author is Grant Ginder, and he joins us now. Welcome.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is facing backlash inside and outside the country

Criticism of Nicaragua's government is building in and outside of the country. This week, the United Nations Council said it would begin to investigate alleged abuses there. And in a rare rebuke, Nicaragua's then-ambassador to a regional organization accused President Daniel Ortega of being a dictator. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, Ortega is undeterred and continues to crack down on critics.
POLITICS
Amarillo Globe-News

Palmer, Zvonnikov headline AC’s Art Force Piano Series finale

Amarillo College’s compelling Art Force Piano Series will conclude with a stirring tribute to the late, great Ludwig van Beethoven when pianist David Palmer and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov join forces in April to present Beethoven 250. Palmer, the artistic director of Chamber Music Amarillo, and Zvonnikov of the Harrington String Quartet, will actually perform...
AMARILLO, TX
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: It takes two

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made-up two-word rhyming phrase, using only two-syllable words, in which every syllable has the same vowel sound. Ex. Brawl caused by a soccer star from Brazil --> PELE MELEE. 1. Hot chocolate drink that's crazy. 2. Snapshot of Dorothy's dog in Oz. 3....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy