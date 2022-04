Chasen Cos. plunked down $11.1 million for one of Baltimore's oldest buildings and plans to turn it into a 173-unit luxury apartment tower. The prolific Baltimore developer's latest target is 1 Calvert Plaza, a 15-story building in the central business district that is ripe with history as a survivor of the Great Fire of 1904 and former home to offices for the Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. The building was built in 1900 and once held the distinction as the tallest in the city before the Bromo-Seltzer Tower was built in 1911.

