Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Tiny-House Madness: 196-Square-Foot Home Available for $1.1M

By Tiffani Sherman
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real estate adage of location, location, location certainly applies to this teeny, tiny Florida house with a humongous price tag. The home in Santa Rosa Beach measures just 196 square feet and is on the market for $1,095,000. That comes out to a remarkable $5,587 per square foot. But the...


