'Top Gun: Maverick's' new trailer sets up a showdown

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okjza_0eviVQRb00
Released in 1986, the original "Top Gun" was a sensation and the highest-grossing film of the year. It sold 47 million cinema tickets in America alone – enough to keep it playing on more than a thousand screens nationwide for five straight months – and shattered home media records. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

In a few weeks, "Top Gun: Maverick" will finally hit our screens.

It's been a long time coming. First derailed by the death of original director Tony Scott and then by COVID. But on May 27 Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick, this time as a flight instructor, along with a few other familiar faces, Paramount announced.

Watch the new trailers above.

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him," reads the film's description. "When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.'"

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it," finishes the description.

Notably in the sequel, Iceman, played by Val Kilmer, outranks Maverick. Further proof that Maverick never stopped defying orders and has remained a thorn in the side of the Navy since the original movie. This means "Top Gun: Maverick" might be able to recapture "Top Gun’s" unique tone, according to reporting by screenrant.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgxGY_0eviVQRb00
"That was a huge, huge get – having Val come back to play Iceman," Kosinski told Total Film. "To get to work with an actor of that caliber, to see the chemistry, the camaraderie between him and Tom, and to have those two characters reunite in this film, was a really special moment." (Getty Images)

Total Film spoke to the filmmaking team behind the sequel, with director Joe Kosinski saying that bringing back Kilmer was a particularly special moment .

"That was a huge, huge get – having Val come back to play Iceman," Kosinski told Total Film. "To get to work with an actor of that caliber, to see the chemistry, the camaraderie between him and Tom, and to have those two characters reunite in this film, was a really special moment, and one of my favorite parts of the film."

Cruise, meanwhile, put the new cast through their paces, with Miles Teller revealing all about "Tom Cruise boot camp" in which they learned to fly jets. For more from Cruise, Teller, the cast and filmmaking team check out the March 31 issue of Total Film.

"Top Gun: Maverick" also features Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis and a returning Ed Harris.

Does anyone care about a "Top Gun" sequel?

Released in 1986, the original "Top Gun" was a sensation and the highest-grossing film of the year. It sold 47 million cinema tickets in America alone – enough to keep it playing on more than a thousand screens nationwide for five straight months – and shattered home media records, according to reporting by The Guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLtbp_0eviVQRb00
In the sequel, Miles Teller stars as Bradley Bradshaw, a.k.a. Rooster, a.k.a. the all-grown-up son of Maverick's former partner who died in the first movie after a competitive training mission went wrong. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

It also made an overnight star of "Risky Business" leading man Cruise and featured a score that cemented its status as a Hollywood classic. The soundtrack contained '80s hits like "Danger Zone" and "Take My Breath Away."

But 36 years later, does anyone care to see Cruise get whipped around in a succession of blazingly fast jet fighters?

That's hard to answer. But there does appear to be significant interest. The trailer released less than 72-hours ago has more than 12 million views.

Collider

David Fincher's Netflix Movie 'The Killer' Wraps Filming

David Fincher's forthcoming film for Netflix, The Killer, has wrapped production according to various sources, including the social media account of camera crew member Dwanye Barr. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, it will be Fincher's second full feature for the streaming service after 2020's Mank when it debuts late this year or early 2023. The Killer also marks a reunion between the director and his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned this adaptation of Alexis Nolent's French-language graphic novel of the same name.
MOVIES
