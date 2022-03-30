ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Gather Family Around Table For Savoring Sunday Suppers

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the arrival of spring and lower Covid numbers, activities are beginning to pick up again, especially for children in afterschool sports. Gather the family around the table for Sunday night supper to enjoy time together, discuss the upcoming week’s schedule and savor a good meal. Sunday dinners...

opelikaobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
cookfortoday

Homemade spaghetti sauce makes a great meal.

If spaghetti is on your favorite food list and could eat day after day, this recipe is for you!. Reserve a morning that allows time to make up a large quantity of spaghetti sauce. Prepare and serve immediately after cooking; freeze the rest for later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Society
Auburn, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Opelika, AL
Lifestyle
Auburn, AL
Food & Drinks
City
Opelika, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Opelika, AL
Food & Drinks
Auburn, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Society
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Shrimp Dish

You might think shrimp scampi has a fun name, but you might not know the origin of the dish. According to The New York Times, the recipe originally featured a "lobster-like crustacean" called scampi, but Italian cooks decided to switch out this seafood for shrimp when they brought it to the United States. Chefs kept the names of both crustaceans in the title, and continued to serve this buttery, garlicky seafood meal alongside pasta or bread.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

What Oyster Crackers Are Really Made Of

For anyone living in New England, clam chowder is a popular soup choice that happens to be accompanied by oyster crackers. But what's in a name? Oyster crackers are small, salted, puffy crackers that are especially popular in New England and Cincinnati. According to The Kitchn, oyster crackers are said to have been first created by the Adam Exton Cracker Bakery in New Jersey in 1847, but the Westminster Cracker Company, located in New England, says that they've made the crackers since 1828.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls Recipe: This Traditional Holubtsi Recipe Is Easy Ukrainian Comfort Food

Holubtsi, or cabbage rolls, is a favorite comfort food in Ukraine. It's one of the most popular dishes in Ukraine and throughout Central Europe. There are many different recipes for cabbage rolls, and they vary from region to region and family to family. This easy cabbage roll recipe is a simple one often served in Ukraine. To make this a vegetarian recipe, simply leave out the meat and double the amount of rice.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Pimento Cheese#Chicken Recipe#Bell Pepper#Chicken Tenders#Food Drink#Covid#The Girl Scouts Hut
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

SCALLOPED CORN CASSEROLE

Scalloped Corn Casserole is an easy side dish made with corn, eggs, cheese, butter & Ritz crackers. Perfect savory corn side that goes well with holiday dinners!. This delicious side dish is perfect for weekends and holidays alike and with how easy it is to make, you’ll find even more reasons to make it more often. It’s a comforting dish that’s synonymous with all the feelings of Home.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS
B106

Belton, Texas Is The Perfect Place To Enjoy A Family Sunday

If you have never been to Bell County Flea Market in Belton, Texas and you are a person who loves thrifting, you need to get there as soon as possible. This past weekend, my husband and I had nothing planned and wanted to see more of Central Texas since we usually stick to the west side of Bell County. The first stop was Belton, where we decided to check out the Bell County Flea Market at 1930 George Wilson Road. If you’re anything like me and get a thrill from thrifting, your jaw will drop the moment you enter the place.
BELTON, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Casserole epitome of comfort

OK, I'm just going to say this right from the beginning. There is nothing even remotely healthy about this recipe. But sometimes, you just need comfort food, and anything that contains chicken, pasta, bacon and cheese always gets my attention. If you want to feel more virtuous, make it for...
RECIPES
Fox 59

Around the Table: Ethiopian food, pancakes and coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, resident foodie Jolene Ketzenberger has news on a Geist-area favorite that’s closing its doors, plus new spots in the Beech Grove area and West Carmel. St. Yared Ethiopian Cuisine, 11210 Fall Creek Road in Fishers, is closing at the end of May, so there’s...
FISHERS, IN
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
Aspen Times

Outfitted: Gather around the Kamoto

Happy Daylight Savings Time, everyone. With the sacrifice of only one hour of sleep (although my teacher friends will argue that those 60 minutes of loss are much greater than the sum of their parts) we get longer evenings that hearken back to that coveted mountain summer on the horizon. With recent dumps of snow, it may not feel like spring is in the air, but longer days give us the opportunity to come out of our caves and begin to ramp up our social soirees.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy