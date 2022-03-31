ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson has season-opening suspension reduced on appeal

By Jesse Rogers
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss the first two games of the regular season after his three-game suspension, stemming from an incident at the end of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Chicago White Sox Ss#The Detroit Tigers
