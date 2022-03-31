Source: Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson has season-opening suspension reduced on appeal

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson found himself in some hot water after tensions flared during a game late in the 2021 season. When benches cleared during an incident against the Detroit Tigers, Anderson got into trouble after making contact with umpire Tim Timmons. The shortstop appealed the suspension, which pushed it back to the 2022 season, and now has revealed his official punishment ahead of Opening Day. Anderson took to Twitter to reveal he’d been handed a $10,000 fine and will be suspended for the first two games of the 2022 regular season.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO