Lorain County Public Health awarded $100,000

Lorain County Public Health was awarded $100,000 to help promote health in the community.

The department is spilling the Healthy Places grants between nine projects.

According to the department, each project will help the community make long-lasting impacts on their health.

“LCPH recognizes that often it’s the boots on the ground that have the best ideas for improving the health of the community,” said Mark Adams, MPH, REHS, health commissioner at LCPH. “Over the years, these small investments in the community have made it easier for Lorain County residents to live healthier lives.”

The following projects will receive a portion of the grant:

● Amherst Exempted Village School District’s “Junior High fitness trail.”

● El Centro de Servicios Sociales, Inc.’s “Freedge.”

● Elyria Public Library’s “Community garden and green space.”

● Grafton Township’s “Pickleball Court.”

● Kipton Village’s “Exercise equipment at Kipton Park.”

● Leaders of Today’s “Hydration station & dog waste station.”

● Lorain Public Library’s “Mamava Pod.”

● South Amherst’s “Community park basketball court.”

● Western Reserve Land Conservancy’s “Oberlin Preserve boardwalk.“

