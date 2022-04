You may have heard of the Waffle House Index, The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) unofficial metric for measuring the severity of a storm. Known for its covered and smothered hash browns, the chain restaurant has also earned a reputation over the years for often staying open in the face of extreme weather—or at least reopening quickly thereafter. As former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate put it, "If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad." Charleston, South Carolina, residents, though, have their own indicator: the Coburg Cow.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO