ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner, Rams agree to five-year, $50 million contract

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHXpe_0eviS3a000
Bobby Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Seattle. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After being released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month, Wagner and the franchise went through a pleasant-turned-contentious back-and-forth regarding the breakup. Soon after his relationship ended with the Seahawks, though, the focus shifted to where the eight-time Pro Bowler would next be suiting up on Sundays.

From the beginning, the Rams — along with the Baltimore Ravens — were considered favorites to land Wagner. The six-time All-Pro had visits with both clubs, but having already lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles was apparently all-in on acquiring Wagner.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by Rams head coach Sean McVay that All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald would be returning to the club for the 2022 campaign, further cementing the roster as one of the best in the NFL.

The 47th overall pick from the 2012 NFL Draft spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Seattle and recorded a career-high 170 tackles in 2021, while adding five passes defended. Although he's shown little sign of slowing down, if Wagner stays with his new team through the five-year duration of his contract, that would put him at 36 years old.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Utah St. product was seeking a one-year deal worth "about $11 million," a far cry from what his reported deal with the Rams is.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Yardbarker
Yardbarker

30K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow Yardbarker and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I don't think I'll ever truly believe' Tom Brady is retired

One couldn't blame Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for not obsessively reflecting on the career of Tom Brady after the fellow signal-caller initially retired early last month. As Jeremy Willis noted for ESPN, Mahomes and longtime partner Brittany Matthews were quite busy finalizing plans for their wedding that occurred the same weekend Brady confirmed via social media posts he was returning for at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Bobby Wagner’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have lost both their offensive and defensive leader this offseason. First, the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Then Seattle released Bobby Wagner. Wagner has since found a new home. Wagner has signed a massive deal with the rival Los Angeles Rams. He’s getting five years worth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Conversations have not progressed' with Colin Kaepernick

Since their stunning blockbuster trade of franchise icon Russell Wilson three weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks are among the most heavily rumored teams to be in the market for a quarterback. Despite acquiring Drew Lock in the deal with the Denver Broncos, many analysts and fans are expecting the Seahawks to go for another quarterback via free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Pro#American Football#Bwagz#Ramsnfl#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Pro Bowler#The Buffalo Bills
KHQ Right Now

INSIDERS: Former-Seahawk Bobby Wagner signing to the LA Rams

SEATTLE, Wash. - Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is heading to Los Angeles to play for the Rams, NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Twitter Thursday. Schefter said Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal and is staying in the NFC West.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on trading Russell Wilson: 'Things change'

Back at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll insisted that the club had "no intention" of trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to any would-be buyer. Two full weeks later, Wilson was introduced as the new QB1 of the Denver Broncos following the completion of a blockbuster transaction, and Seahawks chair Jody Allen said in a released statement that "Russell made it clear he wanted this change."
NFL
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols has incredibly unlikely clause in Cardinals contract

Albert Pujols agreed to an incentive-laden one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. At least one of those incentives is not something the Cardinals will have to worry about paying anytime soon. Pujols will receive a base salary of $2.5 million, but his deal is loaded with bonuses...
MLB
Yardbarker

New 'Big 3?': Bobby Wagner, Rams Defense 'Excited' to Join Forces

In what many might consider to be a surprise signing, the Los Angeles Rams struck big in free agency Thursday, inking former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a reported five-year $50 million deal. The deal comes after Rams coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Buccaneers promote Larry Foote to co-defensive coordinator

The buzz around Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters on Thursday afternoon was primarily surrounding the departure of head coach Bruce Arians and the introduction of new leader Todd Bowles. The team also announced another significant personnel move, promoting someone Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be plenty familiar with. After being selected by...
NFL
12up

Lamar Jackson is not happy Ravens missed out on Bobby Wagner

The rich have gotten richer. This is exactly what has happened for the Los Angeles Rams, as the team agreed to terms on a new five-year deal with Bobby Wagner on Thursday. After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Rams' defense has now gotten even stronger. If you ask Lamar Jackson about this, he's not happy one bit.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Sign Center Ethan Pocic Via Free Agency

It’s been a busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns to say the least. Staples like JC Tretter and Jarvis Landry are out the door. A new franchise quarterback has been brought in with Deshaun Watson. The moves are far from done, however, as free agency continues with the NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks admit they owed star LB Bobby Wagner better about release

While fans may not have agreed with the Seattle Seahawks' decisions to trade one-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and release All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner before the start of the new league year on Wednesday, they could at least understand such transactions represented the franchise hitting the figurative reset button and beginning a rebuild.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers agree on one-year, $2.6M deal with one-time Pro Bowl LB Cory Littleton

Littleton played the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams from 2016 to 2019, appearing in every one of the team's 64 regular season games and starting 37 of them. His best season came in 2018, when he set career-highs in passes defended (13), tackles for loss (nine), sacks (4.0) and interceptions (three), while making a team-leading 125 tackles and earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as well.
NFL
Yardbarker

Video Shows 2 Browns Players Training Hard In Florida

The offseason is in full swing for the Cleveland Browns and the other 31 NFL teams. Though we see players out in more social or relaxed settings, that does not mean they are not hard at work behind the scenes. Video footage released on social media on Thursday gives us...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Jahan Dotson, WR Penn State

If Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson lasts to pick #44, the Cleveland Browns should strongly consider adding him to the offense. The Amari Cooper trade was a big step in the right direction, but the Browns still need help at wide receiver, and bringing back Jarvis Landry probably is not the answer. The team needs to continue to get younger, cheaper, and more dynamic at the position, and Jahan Dotson would certainly help with that.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy