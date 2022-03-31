ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

WV resolution will celebrate Glenville State women’s basketball championship

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Senators Manchin and Capito and Representative McKinley introduced a resolution meant to celebrate the Glenville State University women’s basketball team on their recent national championship .

On Friday, March 25 the Lady Pioneers closed their 35-1 season with a win over Western Washington University to become the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Champions.

This is the first NCAA title for Glenville State in any sport and it is also the first NCAA basketball title for any West Virginia school.

“It feels amazing it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for us. I’m so glad we could bring that home for our school and our state. We all just wanted to be known as the team that works the hardest, and win or lose, that’s what we wanted people to say about us, and I think that’s what’s made us different, we’re still all on cloud 9, and I don’t think that feelings ever going to go away,” Abby Stoller, 5th year Senior, Glenville State Women’s Basketball Player.

Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone was named MVP of the Division II Women’s Elite Eight and Head Coach Kim Stephens was tapped as the Division II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. Stephens, who is a Glenville State alumnus and Parkersburg, West Virginia native, has an impressive 158-21 record leading the Lady Pioneers.

“We’re excited about this recognition, but as anything else it comes with a lot of time and effort and hard work by these beautiful players, and our great coaches and they deserve all the credit for this incredible, incredible accomplishment,” said Mark Manchin, Glenville State University President.

Coach Kim Stephens named national coach of the year

Under the resolution, the Senate will congratulate the team, recognize the Glenville State athletic program for its accomplishments and send copies of the resolution to Glenville State’s president, head coach Kim Stephens and to the university to display in honor of the national title.

“I am thrilled to congratulate the Glenville State Lady Pioneers on winning the NCAA Division II National Championship and breaking the record for the most points scored in the tournament,” Senator Manchin said. “This has been a historic season for the Lady Pioneers and all of West Virginia is beaming with pride as they represent the Mountain State on a national stage. I am honored to lead this bipartisan, bicameral resolution celebrating the incredible accomplishments of the Lady Pioneers and congratulating them on this incredible win.”

“I am so proud of the young women and coaches of the Glenville State women’s basketball team for winning their first ever national championship in school history,” Senator Capito said. “Balancing education and athletics is no easy task, and these student athletes have shown that they can do just that and thrive at the top level. West Virginians will be talking about this team, this season, and this championship for decades. The 2022 Glenville State Lady Pioneers are truly a team of destiny, and I’m proud to introduce this resolution to cement their legacy into the congressional record forever.”

GSU Lady Pioneers celebrate NCAA Championship

“Congratulations to the Glenville State University women’s basketball team for their incredible win securing their first ever national championship and first NCAA basketball title in all of West Virginia! To the Lady Pioneers players, coaches, parents, students and dedicated fans – you’ve made West Virginia proud,” said Rep. McKinley. “In West Virginia, we know what it’s like to be an underdog, but you’ve proven your ability to compete against big teams and come out on top. It brings me immense pride to honor the Lady Pioneers by introducing a resolution in the U.S. House that commemorates your outstanding accomplishment.”

Glenville State University will also be celebrating the championship team with a parade in the coming week. The university will hold a parade and recognition ceremony on Wednesday, April 6.

  • Meet and greet with the Lady Pioneers at the Waco Center – 10:30 a.m. until noon
  • Parade on Main Street in Downtown Glenville – 12:30 p.m.
  • Recognition ceremony for the team members and coaches at the GSU Waco Center – Immediately following the parade

The parade and recognition ceremony are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

WBOY 12 News

