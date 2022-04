KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A 27-year-old civilian employee of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday morning after a domestic incident. Alexsa Rahming was charged with misdemeanor battery. Rahming pushed another female to the ground and down three steps, causing cuts to the woman’s elbow, according to a Key West police report. It happened in the 300 block of Angela Street just before 3 a.m. Key West police had warned Rahming to stay away from her after a previous call. “I was disappointed to hear of this incident and we will investigate it fully,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. Rahming works at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island as a records clerk. An Internal Affairs investigation has been opened.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO