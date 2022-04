Yet another Republican-led review of Maricopa County, Arizona’s voting equipment has debunked claims made by top Arizona officials who said the 2020 election results in the Grand Canyon State’s most populous county were tainted by machines being connected to the internet. According to a report released Wednesday by former Arizona congressman John Shadegg, three independent computer security experts who examined routers and other network equipment used during the 2020 election found “no evidence” that “routers, managed switches, or election devices” used in Maricopa County during the election were ever “connected to the public internet”.“The special master and expert panel...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO