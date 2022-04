MINNEAPOLIS -- The UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks play Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) to decide the 2022 women's college basketball national championship. The two programs have played each other 11 times, with UConn leading the series 9-2. But South Carolina has won two of the past three meetings, including the only matchup between the two squads this season. Behind a 23-5 run over the final 12:30 of the game, the Gamecocks beat the Huskies 73-57 in a 1-2 showdown in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 22.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO