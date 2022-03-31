CTI BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
Stocks closed sharply lower Thursday, capping a volatile and losing quarter for major U.S. equity indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. fell around 550 points, or 1.6%, to close near 34,678, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500. SPX,. +0.34%. fell around 72 points, or 1.6%, to end near...
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tesla — Tesla shares gained 8% on Monday following news that the electric vehicle maker will ask shareholders at its annual meeting to authorize a stock split in order to pay stock dividends to investors. Coinbase — Shares of the...
Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock moved upwards by 58.24% to $6.04. As of 13:30 EST, VNET Group's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 272.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $897.3 million. Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD)...
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +1.12% rallied 1.12% to $224.85 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.29%. rising 0.29% to 14,261.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. rising 0.40% to 34,818.27. The...
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.26%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion. Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 15 years...
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +0.35% shed 1.99% to $3,259.95 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 1.57% to 4,530.41 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. falling 1.56% to 34,678.35. This was the stock's second...
Although the US economy added 431,000 payrolls in March, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +1.12% shed 2.41% to $222.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.29%. falling 1.54% to 14,220.52 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. falling 1.56% to 34,678.35. This was...
