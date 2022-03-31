ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Voter registration deadline for May 3 primary is Monday

 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the May 3 primary is Monday, unless something changes. Some county boards of elections plan to remain open late. Early voting is set to begin Tuesday in partisan contests for the...

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
Voters challenge Greene's eligibility to run for reelection

A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.The challenge filed Thursday with the Georgia secretary of state's office says it's being brought by a group of registered voters in Greene's congressional district. It alleges that Green, a Republican, is ineligible under the 14th Amendment, saying that “before, on, and after January 6, 2021, Greene voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving...
'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
Republicans' new voter fraud scare tactic: Election police

Republicans in multiple states are pushing a new tactics and programs to tackle the mythical problem of voter fraud: election police. In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Republicans have passed new policies and laws that have created costly new infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on what they claim is voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence that voter fraud is remotely serious problem in our democracy or in need of additional surveillance.
Federal judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters. The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods —...
