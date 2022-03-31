ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq jokingly threatens to ‘Will Smith’ Charles Barkley

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 2 days ago

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have an entertaining love-hate relationship between one another, neither of the Hall of Famers missing an opportunity to take a jab at the other. So naturally, O’Neal used the Will Smith Chris Rock slap drama to absolutely roast his “Inside the NBA” co-host.

O’Neal was at his own surprise birthday party on Wednesday in Atlanta, according to TMZ, when he grabbed a microphone and launched into a 10-minute freestyle rap on Barkley .

“Tomorrow I’m on TNT, with f–king Kenny [Smith], with f–king Chuck, I might Will Smith his ass I don’t give a f—k,” O’Neal spat to the audience.

The crowd of about 250 inside Steak Market, where the NBA legend celebrated his 50th birthday, ate up the line referencing the moment that rocked the Oscars four days ago.

During Sunday’s live Academy Awards show on ABC, Smith approached Rock on stage and slapped him in the face after the comedian made a “G.I. Jane” joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who is bald and has alopecia , an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rshb1_0eviNjyq00 Shaquille O’Neal, left, on the TNT set with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. NBAE/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUiFs_0eviNjyq00 Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 OscarsReuters

The incident between Smith and Rock sparked criticism and debate across the world. A day later, Smith issued an apology on Instagram , writing, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Needless to say, O’Neal’s hilarious line was universally received by the audience. Barkley wasn’t the only one on the receiving end, either.

O’Neal, whose actual birthday was on March 6, also took a playful jab at LeBron James with a joke about the Lakers’ star’s hairline, which was another crowd favorite.

Guests also enjoyed a multi-tier cake with pictures of O’Neal throughout each layer, and the star-studded guest list included Bobby Valentino and 2 Chainz. There was apparently a live tiger brought in for the event, too. Would you expect anything less from Shaq?

