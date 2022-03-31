ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough officials look to add some driving offenses to arrest diversion program

By Tony Marrero
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlX8t_0eviNK6n00
An unidentified Tampa police officer speaks to a driver pulled over for speeding along Bayshore Boulevard in 2018. Hillsborough officials are working on a plan to reduce the number of drivers who are arrested in the county for some criminal driving offenses such as driving without a valid license or insurance. [ URSO, CHRIS | Tampa Bay Times ]

TAMPA — For the last several years, Hillsborough County leaders have worked to reduce the number of people who are arrested for minor offenses.

Now, officials are working to expand that effort by addressing some common criminal driving offenses, such as driving without a valid license or insurance.

Details still are being hashed out, but officials say the goal is clear: reduce the number of people who are arrested — saddling them with a criminal record and potentially putting them in a cycle of mounting fines and fees that many can’t afford.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren called it “Exhibit A in criminalizing poverty.”

“We want to make sure that we’re not making it harder for people to be law-abiding citizens who can hold down a job and be good parents, and we don’t want to waste criminal justice resources when they should be being spent on the violent offenders who pose the greatest threat to the community,” Warren said. “And I think all of the stakeholders are agreeing on those general goals.”

Warren said officials are discussing an expansion of the county’s Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program to include some driving offenses. He is working on a plan with Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, Public Defender Julianne Holt and Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta. All have been instrumental in creating Hillsborough’s adult diversion program as well as a similar program for juveniles.

Created in 2017, the adult diversion program allows first-time offenders with little or no criminal history to avoid an arrest for some offenses by receiving a civil citation and completing certain court-mandated requirements. But criminal driving offenses are not eligible for the program. They include racing, reckless driving and DUI, but also charges such as driving without a valid license or insurance, regardless of the reason.

“We are constantly working alongside our criminal justice partners to find alternatives to arrests when offenses are deemed minor,” Chronister said in a statement responding to questions for this story. “The discussion surrounding driving offenses is still preliminary and evolving. We will continue to evaluate programs, such as Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion, to determine what offenses are fitting and how these programs can benefit our citizens and the safety of our community as a whole.”

Warren said part of the logistical challenge is to ensure law enforcement officers are able to differentiate between, say, first-time offenders who don’t have a valid license because they didn’t pay a speeding ticket versus a driver who is unlicensed due to previous DUI charges or other serious criminal offenses.

“We want to make sure that we’re not putting too much on an officer at the scene to be able to access somebody’s driving history and criminal history to know whether they’re eligible for a citation,” Warren said.

Asked about the timetable for changes to be in place, Warren said he was optimistic it would happen “in the near future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQB5G_0eviNK6n00
An unidentified Tampa police officer speaks to a driver during a traffic stop on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018. [ URSO, CHRIS | Tampa Bay Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IngoD_0eviNK6n00

Holt said part of the problem is what she called the “exorbitant” cost of traffic-related charges.

“It’s something that truly, truly needs to be addressed, and the Legislature is just not willing to address these things, so we have to find a way to do it locally,” she said.

Warren did not have data on how many criminal traffic cases would be eligible to be diverted, but he noted that it likely would be a significant number of the roughly 15,000 adult criminal-traffic cases opened each year.

The plans came as welcome news to Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, a nonprofit group of more than two dozen local churches that advocate for social reforms. HOPE held its annual Nehemiah Action event on Monday, during which the group invites local leaders and policymakers to get commitments from them on specific issues.

This year, HOPE asked Warren, Holt and Ficarrotta, among others, if they would push to expand the county’s adult citation program to include some “non-safety” driving offenses, such as driving without a valid license. The group noted data from the American Civil Liberties Union that shows Black drivers are disproportionately arrested for traffic offenses in Hillsborough.

Such arrests often lead to “a downward spiral of losing jobs, homes and abilities to provide for families,” Sheree Henley, a HOPE executive board member, said during an introduction to the topic. “People have to make the difficult choice: Do I drive, keep my job or provide for my family, or get arrested? Then when you get arrested, it adds hundreds of dollars of more fines and fees that you can’t afford to pay.”

The crowd gathered at Nativity Catholic Church cheered when Holt and Warren said they were already working on addressing the issue. Chronister was invited but did not attend the event.

Tampa’s newly sworn police Chief Mary O’Connor also told the crowd she supported the move.

The Pinellas equivalent to HOPE, called Faith and Action for Strength Together, also hosted its Nehemiah Action event on Monday and put the same question to officials who attended. None agreed, but all said they were open to further discussions about it.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

62K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man who turned infant’s skull into ‘puzzle pieces’ gets 25 years

TAMPA — Seated in a wheelchair, unable to speak, 4-year-old Ty’ahni Williams bore witness to the cruelty of the man facing prison time for abusing her. A collective sigh of relief arose from half the courtroom Monday as a judge sentenced Demarcus Johnson to 25 years for shattering the girl’s skull so badly it “looked like puzzle pieces,” in the words of a child protection team specialist. Just three months old then, Ty’ahni was the daughter of Johnson’s girlfriend at the time and had been left in his care.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Hillsborough Sheriff
The Independent

Dunkin’ Donuts worker who fatally punched customer for using racial slur is sentenced to house arrest

A former Dunkin’ Donuts employee who killed a customer with a single punch for calling him a racial slur has been sentenced to two years of house arrest.Corey Pujols, 27, will also complete 200 hours of community service and attend an anger management course after pleading guilty to felony battery under a deal with prosecutors in Hillsborough County, Florida. Pujols was originally charged with aggravated assault for the death of a 77-year-old customer in May 2021 who prosecutors said called the Dunkin’s worker a racial slur twice. Police said the white customer, Vonelle Cook, became abusive and called Pujols...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Missing Tampa woman’s family says she has died

Rena Walters posted on Facebook thanking all those who tried to help her family find answers about her sister. Teneisha Griffith, the 27-year-old South Tampa woman who had been missing for days, had died, she wrote. “It is with a heavy and broken heart that we say Teneisha is no...
TAMPA, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy