DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education reports four-year graduations rates for the class of 2021 dropped slightly in the wake of the pandemic. The Department’s Information Bureau Chief, Jeff Pennington, says two factors impacted the numbers. “We saw a higher number of students who dropped out — so they are no longer in school. We also see a larger percentage of kids who are going to take a fifth year,” according to Pennington.

