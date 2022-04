In the annals of political pronouncements that have aged poorly — and quickly — relatively few rank up there with former president Donald Trump’s hailing Vladimir Putin’s “savvy” and “genius” two weeks ago, even as the Russian president ramped up an invasion of Ukraine. Not only is Russia now credibly accused of war crimes, but the whole thing doesn’t look particularly ingenious, either, for a variety of reasons.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 23 DAYS AGO