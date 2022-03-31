Watch: Tree dedication memorializes King Soopers shooting victims

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — To honor the lives of the ten people who died during a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers last year, the University of Colorado Boulder is dedicating a tree on campus in their memory.

The catalpa tree was planted last fall in a corner of Farrand Field, an area where the Golden Buffalo Marching Band typically practices. The marching band was impactful to King Soopers employee Teri Leiker, who was an avid fan of the band and the Buffs .

