Watch: Tree dedication memorializes King Soopers shooting victims
BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — To honor the lives of the ten people who died during a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers last year, the University of Colorado Boulder is dedicating a tree on campus in their memory.
The catalpa tree was planted last fall in a corner of Farrand Field, an area where the Golden Buffalo Marching Band typically practices. The marching band was impactful to King Soopers employee Teri Leiker, who was an avid fan of the band and the Buffs .CU Boulder band members keep King Soopers shooting victim’s legacy alive
You can watch a portion of the dedication on FOX31 NOW in the player above.
