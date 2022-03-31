ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Howard College Hosting an Open House Friday

By James Bouligny
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Howard College is hosting an open house Friday to introduce future students to the opportunities available at the San Angelo campus.

On Friday, April 1, Howard College will host an open house between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. where program leaders for programs like criminal justice, information technologies, HV AC/R., heath professions, and others will have tables featuring activities to showcase and stimulate interest in their respective programs.

Howard College is welcoming all ages and grade levels to attend the event and tours of Howard College will be given every half hour starting at 10:30 a.m. These tours will include visiting the new Builders of San Angelo Workshop, Cosmetology Salon, and the new Electrician Training Program.

“Whether a student needs to complete their GED, wants to start a new career, or is ready to upskill for a promotion in their current field, Howard College has a place for you!” Executive Dean Pam Callan said.

Admission, advising, and financial aid advisors will also be available.

