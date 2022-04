Get your boots shined up and your cowboy hat ready because the 65th Montgomery County Fair is here. The fair opens Friday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds northeast of downtown Conroe. The gates open at 4 p.m. with youth rodeo events at 6:30 p.m. followed by a CPRA rodeo. After the rodeo, Kody West performs on the concert stage. Saturday brings a whole day of events including youth livestock judging, youth non-livestock judging, the Ag Mechanics contest and again the youth rodeo events at 6:30 p.m. Saturday following by the CPRA rodeo and a concert from Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin. The fair continues through April 3. Tickets are required Friday through Sunday of the fair while admission is free Monday through Thursday. Visit mcfa.org for more and to buy tickets online.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO