Penguins' Jason Zucker returning Thursday at Wild

Zucker has tallied six goals and seven assists this season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost three of their last four games and been leapfrogged by the New York Rangers in the battle for the second-place spot in the Metropolitan Division standings but shared some good news with fans ahead of Thursday's contest at the Minnesota Wild.

Per the NHL's website, Pittsburgh forward Jason Zucker will return to the lineup for the first time since January on Thursday evening. Zucker will be facing a familiar foe, as he originally joined the Penguins via a trade from the Wild in February 2020.

It's been a long and difficult journey for Zucker, who has been sidelined for 37 of the last 38 games and who has missed 30 contests with a core muscle injury. As Matt Vensel explained for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 30-year-old scored two goals during a win at the Vegas Golden Knights back on Jan. 17 but ultimately had surgery soon after that victory to repair the core muscle injury and hasn't played since.

"It's something where, especially now it's playoff hockey, and the way all these teams are playing right now, too, it's going to be a work in progress, for sure," Zucker explained about his status. "But I'll be working with the coaches and linemates and try to make it as quick as possible."

Across 31 games this season, Zucker has tallied six goals and seven assists.

Pittsburgh sits six points ahead of the fourth-place Washington Capitals in the division standings and trails New York by three points. Following Thursday's action, the Penguins will play at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday before they host the Avalanche on Tuesday.