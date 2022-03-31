ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Jason Zucker returning Thursday at Wild

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sqbcv_0eviK2Pb00
Zucker has tallied six goals and seven assists this season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost three of their last four games and been leapfrogged by the New York Rangers in the battle for the second-place spot in the Metropolitan Division standings but shared some good news with fans ahead of Thursday's contest at the Minnesota Wild.

Per the NHL's website, Pittsburgh forward Jason Zucker will return to the lineup for the first time since January on Thursday evening. Zucker will be facing a familiar foe, as he originally joined the Penguins via a trade from the Wild in February 2020.

It's been a long and difficult journey for Zucker, who has been sidelined for 37 of the last 38 games and who has missed 30 contests with a core muscle injury. As Matt Vensel explained for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 30-year-old scored two goals during a win at the Vegas Golden Knights back on Jan. 17 but ultimately had surgery soon after that victory to repair the core muscle injury and hasn't played since.

"It's something where, especially now it's playoff hockey, and the way all these teams are playing right now, too, it's going to be a work in progress, for sure," Zucker explained about his status. "But I'll be working with the coaches and linemates and try to make it as quick as possible."

Across 31 games this season, Zucker has tallied six goals and seven assists.

Pittsburgh sits six points ahead of the fourth-place Washington Capitals in the division standings and trails New York by three points. Following Thursday's action, the Penguins will play at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday before they host the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Yardbarker
Yardbarker

30K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow Yardbarker and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Yardbarker

How rare was the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 11-goal outburst?

The Pittsburgh Penguins did something pretty memorable Sunday afternoon only to be upstaged a few hours later by the most shocking Oscars ceremony of all-time. Before Will Smith and “the slap” stole the headlines, the Pens had the hockey world buzzing when they dropped 11: yes, 11 goals on the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I don't think I'll ever truly believe' Tom Brady is retired

One couldn't blame Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for not obsessively reflecting on the career of Tom Brady after the fellow signal-caller initially retired early last month. As Jeremy Willis noted for ESPN, Mahomes and longtime partner Brittany Matthews were quite busy finalizing plans for their wedding that occurred the same weekend Brady confirmed via social media posts he was returning for at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Zucker
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Zucker in Penguins Locker Room Postgame, GMs Like LTIR

It really doesn’t mean anything, but it could mean a lot. Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker was in the locker room following the Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild. It didn’t appear he was on crutches, but the team-released video only showed him leaning against the wall. Head coach Mike Sullivan loved the Penguins’ effort. Elliotte Friedman emptied his notebook from the GM meetings, and the Boston Bruins honored Tuukka Rask.
NHL
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols has incredibly unlikely clause in Cardinals contract

Albert Pujols agreed to an incentive-laden one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. At least one of those incentives is not something the Cardinals will have to worry about paying anytime soon. Pujols will receive a base salary of $2.5 million, but his deal is loaded with bonuses...
MLB
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New York Rangers#Metropolitan Division#Washington Capitals
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown wants to be signed before having ankle surgery

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't faced a live NFL defense since he dramatically exited the field when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Brown has repeatedly insisted his actions that fateful afternoon stemmed from the fact he was unable to continue...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jack Hughes’ Big Game Propels New Jersey Devils In 3-2 Shootout Win

After a tough loss in a hard-fought effort versus the Washington Capitals in a 4-3 loss at Capital One Arena in Washington, the Devils knew coming up versus the Montreal Canadiens would be a more winnable game. Although in the first period at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey that the New Jersey Devils recently activated power forward and speed demon Miles Wood would add that along with his grit and size.
NHL
Yardbarker

20 foolproof crockpot dump recipes you can try

Crockpots can make cooking lunches and dinners easy, but not when the recipe requires additional boiling, sauteing, browning, or other cooking. Enter the “dump recipe,” a simple way of cooking in which a bunch of ingredients can be dumped into your slow cooker and allowed to cook for an extended period of time, with the only required prep being some chopping or mixing. (You may need to shred meat or add additional ingredients for a few of these, but not until your meal is already close to being done.) Skip the super sophisticated recipes and celebrate with these “foolproof” crockpot dump recipes.
RECIPES
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs netminder Petr Mrazek out at least six weeks with groin injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again have to embrace a "next man up" mentality regarding their goaltenders, this time through the end of the regular season. Per Dave McCarthy of the NHL's website, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed on Thursday that goalie Petr Mrazek will miss at least six weeks of action due to the groin injury he suffered in the first period of Tuesday's 6-4 win at the Boston Bruins. As was the case earlier this month, Erik Kallgren replaced Mrazek and is temporarily atop the depth chart at the position as Jack Campbell continues to recover from a rib injury.
NHL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers promote Larry Foote to co-defensive coordinator

The buzz around Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters on Thursday afternoon was primarily surrounding the departure of head coach Bruce Arians and the introduction of new leader Todd Bowles. The team also announced another significant personnel move, promoting someone Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be plenty familiar with. After being selected by...
NFL
Yardbarker

Heat may trade Jimmy Butler over Erik Spoelstra feud

Since then, speculation has been running rampant regarding the status of their relationship. This week, some clarity emerged on the topic. “The Jimmy Butler-Erik Spoelstra thing, ya know, Jimmy Butler grinds on his teammates,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week. “I mean, he brings...
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy