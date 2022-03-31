ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Pills containing fentanyl are becoming increasingly common in drug trafficking

By Martin Kaste
boisestatepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

There's disturbing new information out today about recent trends in drug use. A new study of police drug seizures shows there's been a massive increase in the traffic of pills that look like legitimate pharmaceuticals but actually contain illicit fentanyl. NPR's law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste joins us. Hi,...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Hartford Duo Accused Of Trafficking Massive Quantity Of Fentanyl

Two men are facing federal charges for allegedly trafficking a “massive” amount of narcotics in Connecticut that led to one of the state’s largest-ever one-time seizures of fentanyl, authorities announced. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an eight-count indictment charging Erasmo Rosario-Hernandez, also known as...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#Npr
CBS Boston

100,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lawrence, DEA Says

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Federal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning, the New England branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration says. One person was arrested in the incident. The DEA said police from Boston, Burlington, Lawrence, Melrose, Quincy, Rowley, Wilmington and Westford all collaborated on the case, as did Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office. No other information about the seizure was released. 100-thousand suspected fentanyl pills and a pill 💊 press were seized in #Lawrence this AM. One arrest. Collaboration by @bostonpolice, @burlingtonpd, @lawrencepolice, @MassStatePolice, @MelrosePolice, @quincymapolice, @Rowley_PD, @WilmingtonMAPD, @Suffolk_Sheriff & Westford PD. pic.twitter.com/778aICv2Z2 — DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 25, 2022 Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is behind an increase in deadly drug overdoses. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.    
LAWRENCE, MA
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KULR8

Prosecutor: Billings woman confesses to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS — A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including methamphetamine and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills, for distribution admitted to a trafficking crime today, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Ronshaugen faces...
BILLINGS, MT
WEAU-TV 13

Penalties for fentanyl distribution increasing in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin lawmakers are taking action to try and limit the use of fentanyl. Gov. Evers signed a trio of bills into law Wednesday morning at the Lighthouse Peer Respite Center in La Crosse. Senate Bill 352 is increasing the penalties to manufacture and distribute fentanyl,...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy