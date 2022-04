Despite not knowing how long another jab might provide protection, the Biden administration plans to offer a second COVID booster shot to Americans 50 and older. Optional second boosters of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines could be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as soon as this week, people familiar with the plan say, and that would be followed by advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New York Times reported.

