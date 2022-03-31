ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Coney Island’s Luna Park reopening for the season this weekend

By Kirstin Cole, Finn Hoogensen, Video credit: Kirstin Cole
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPSEY_0eviIDxv00

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Luna Park in Coney Island will reopen for the season on Saturday.

“Spring ushers in the best time of year with warmer weather and never-ending fun in Coney Island. We are ecstatic to welcome New Yorkers and visitors back to the Amusement District for a year unlike any other,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island.

On opening day, Luna Park will commemorate the 95th birthday of its iconic roller coaster, the Coney Island Cyclone. The first 95 guests to ride the Coney Island Cyclone will receive a free ride and an egg cream.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island will host its opening day on April 10 with its decades-long tradition of the “Blessing of the Rides” ceremony. The ceremony will take place on the boardwalk in front of the amusement park at 10 a.m. The first 102 guests will get a free ride on the Wonder Wheel to commemorate its 102nd anniversary.

“From an amusement park to the aquarium, great food, and the beach, Coney Island is a summer staple for all New Yorkers,” Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. “As we continue to move past the restrictions of the past two years, it’s time to enjoy the great culture, food, and past times our great city has to offer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
PIX11
PIX11

28K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow PIX11 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Say what? City says Empire State Building’s moving to Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since 1931, Midtown’s Empire State Building has been the anchor of Manhattan’s skyline. But next time visitors want to get into the “Empire State of Mind,” they’ll have to go to another borough. The city’s Department of Buildings shared images Friday of inspectors surveying the iconic skyscraper in order to “ensure […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Bay News 9

Poseidon’s Fury reopens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a nearly two-year closure, Poseidon’s Fury has reopened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Poseidon's Fury reopens at Universal's Islands of Adventure. The attraction temporarily closed in August 2020. The exterior was repainted during the closure. ​Located in the Lost Continent area of the...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park Reopens this Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park reopens this weekend. The USS Little Rock, USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker will be open to visitors. The museum is also opening a brand new exhibit. It’s the first time in two years the ships & museum will be at full capacity. A […]
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 21 Online

Gordy’s Hi-Hat has Reopened for its 62nd Season

CLOQUET, MN – Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet is officially open and ready to serve up classic American cheeseburgers that haven’t changed since they first opened 62 years ago. Every year around the first day of spring regardless of the weather, they are excited to see their regulars again and serve the community. After Gordy’s passing last year, they look forward to continuing the tradition of building relationships with all who come through their doors.
CLOQUET, MN
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Coney Island Cyclone#New Yorkers#Alliance
PIX11

Baby slashed during domestic dispute at Long Island home: police

EAST MEADOW (PIX11) — A baby was slashed during a domestic incident at a home on Long Island Wednesday evening, Nassau police said on Thursday. Authorities were called to the home on Cooper Driver in East Meadow around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the 18-month-old girl with a slash wound to her arm as well […]
EAST MEADOW, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man arrested for rape of woman inside apartment building: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy