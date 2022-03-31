Coney Island’s Luna Park reopening for the season this weekend

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Luna Park in Coney Island will reopen for the season on Saturday.

“Spring ushers in the best time of year with warmer weather and never-ending fun in Coney Island. We are ecstatic to welcome New Yorkers and visitors back to the Amusement District for a year unlike any other,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island.

On opening day, Luna Park will commemorate the 95th birthday of its iconic roller coaster, the Coney Island Cyclone. The first 95 guests to ride the Coney Island Cyclone will receive a free ride and an egg cream.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island will host its opening day on April 10 with its decades-long tradition of the “Blessing of the Rides” ceremony. The ceremony will take place on the boardwalk in front of the amusement park at 10 a.m. The first 102 guests will get a free ride on the Wonder Wheel to commemorate its 102nd anniversary.

“From an amusement park to the aquarium, great food, and the beach, Coney Island is a summer staple for all New Yorkers,” Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. “As we continue to move past the restrictions of the past two years, it’s time to enjoy the great culture, food, and past times our great city has to offer.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.